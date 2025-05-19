Area state legislators are hosting a legislative town hall next month.

12th district Rep. Brian Burnett (R-Wenatchee), Sen. Keith Goehner (R-Dryden), and 12th district Rep. Mike Steele (R-Chelan) invite community members to a legislative wrap-up and town hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Cashmere Riverside Center.

"We value transparency, accessibility, and open dialogue with the people we serve," the legislators said in a joint statement. "This town hall is a chance to reflect on the legislative session, hear from our constituents firsthand, and ensure we’re representing the priorities of Central Washington. We encourage everyone to attend and be part of the conversation."

The event provides residents a summary of the 2025 legislative session, updates on issues impacting the 12th district. Legislators will also discuss topics such as the state budget, tax increases, transportation funding, education, and more. All residents of the 12th District are encouraged to attend.