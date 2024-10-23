14-Year-Old Arrested For Directing Bomb, Shooting Threats At Ritzville High School

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he directed threats at Lind-Ritzville High School on Tuesday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the student made both bomb and shooting threats over social media and specifically named a teacher and a fellow student as targets.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with the Ritzville Police Department, the Hanford Patrol K9 Unit, and the FBI to execute a search warrant on the teen's residence, where they reportedly found both the suspect and a list of other individuals he had targeted.

Authorities notified the parents or guardians of any district students whose name was a part of the list, and the teen was arrested and booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Medical Lake.

Investigators say all evidence suggests the teen acted alone in making the threats.

The threats prompted the Ritzville School District to close four of its campuses as a precautionary measure, including the high school, Lind-Ritzville Middle School, Ritzville Grade School, and Lind Elementary School.