15-Year-Old Shot Saturday Night In Wenatchee Identified By Family

A 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend is now being identified by family members as Tony Figueroa.

Police were sent to a call of shot fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of South Mission Street in Wenatchee.

It’d being reported that a 15-year-old was killed in the shooting, which family members have confirmed was Figueroa.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses for the family.

Figueroa is being remembered on a number of social media sites.

Wenatchee Valley Madcats wrote, “Our hearts break for the Figueroa family. Tony was an amazing athlete and wrestler. He was a member of our Mat Cat family, starting at 5 years old! Tony’s mother, Joanna, continues to serve on our wrestling board, even after Tony had aged out.”

Wenatchee Valley Madcats is associated with the Washington Little Guy Wrestling League, which promotes youth wresting in the region.

The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled the scene. Wenatchee Police have not reported any arrests in the shooting.