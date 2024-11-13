Two suspects are in custody following the alleged shooting of a juvenile in Omak.

The following account is from Omak PD's Facebook page.

At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, a shooting was reported on Apple Avenue. Upon arrival officers were informed that the alleged victim, a 14-year-old, was already undergoing emergency care. One officer stayed behind to gather evidence; the other made a beeline to the hospital.

The victim was forthcoming about what had happened, identifying one of the two suspects. He said it was effectively an ambush: a pair of older males approached the victim as he and some friends sat in an idling car. Shoots rang out and the victim was struck in the shoulder. His condition has since stabilized and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Since the incident," writes Omak PD, "[the department] has identified both suspects involved: an 18-year-old adult male and a 17-year-old juvenile. Additional Omak Police resources were called in after hours to assist with the investigation. As of November 12, both suspects have been apprehended without incident."

"Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Omak Police Department at (509) 422-7232 option 4."

Omak PD was aided in the investigation by the Colville Tribal Police and Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.