Mattawa Police Search for Homicide Suspect

Mattawa Police Department

Police in Mattawa are looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday night leaving a 19-year-old Mattawa man dead.

Picture of Hund Memorial Park/Google Maps
Mattawa Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Hund Memorial Park around 8 p.m. Police found one person with a gunshot wound. They were treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

Monday afternoon, Moses Lake Police Department announced the victim died of his wounds and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is at large. Authorities have not released any details about a possible gunman.

