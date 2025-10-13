A 12-year-old Omak boy is missing and police are asking for help finding him.

Omak Police Department said it is asking for the community's help locating Nicky Balboni, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Last Known Whereabouts & Description

Get our free mobile app

He was last seen in the Omak area and has been reported as a runaway. While this is not the first time he has left home, police say this extended absence is highly unusual and concerning.

Balboni is white, five-feet-tall, weighing around 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he had jeans with rips in the knees, black shoes, and a dark gray Okanogan t-shirt when he went missing.

Why the Public Alert Is Delayed

Investigators say they initially kept the investigation private due to "complex personal and family dynamics," and the family and police agreed to delay public notification out of respect for those involved.

As time passes and concerns for Balboni's safety increase, the department said it is essential to share the alert.

How You Can Help (Do Not Approach)

Authorities say anyone who sees Balboni should not approach him directly, because he may run if approached. Instead, they ask you to call 911 immediately.