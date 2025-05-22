An Omak woman who pled guilty to distributing meth last year receives 15 years in prison.

In April 2024, police arrested 45-year-old Gabriela Abundiz in an apartment in Omak. This came after her 2017 conviction of selling drugs in Montana, when she received nearly six years in prison and supervised release.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators believed Abundiz violated the terms of her release by selling drugs again, and obtained a warrant to enter an apartment they saw Abundiz enter. Detectives and officers with Omak Police Department arrested her and recovered two backpacks containing meth, 2,649 fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, marijuana, a digital scale, and paraphernalia.

One of the phones in Abundiz's possession included pictures of large sums of cash, fentanyl pills, and text conversations regarding illegal drugs.

“Ms. Abundiz returned to drug trafficking even while under federal supervision for a prior conviction,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard R. Barker. “Her continued criminal conduct, especially involving fentanyl, posed a serious threat to the safety and health of Eastern Washington communities. Her sentence reflects the consequences of violating the Court’s trust and our office’s continuing commitment to combating drug trafficking in communities and neighborhoods throughout Eastern Washington.”

Abundiz faces an additional 10 years of supervised release after her prison term finishes. The DEA and Omak Police Department handled this investigation.