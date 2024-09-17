Two Okanogan County Sex Offender Fugitives Back In Jail

A pair of convicted Okanogan County sex offenders have been returned to police custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Washington says both men were wanted fugitives with multiple convictions for sex offenses.

William Shawl was arrested for an outstanding federal escape warrant. The Riverside resident has previous convictions for luring a minor with a developmental disability, abusive sexual conduct with a child under the age of 12, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Also apprehended was Barry Collins of Tonasket, who was wanted for escaping from community custody and failure to comply with his terms of supervised release related to charges of child rape, drug possession, and burglary.

U.S. marshals worked with the Omak Police Department, the Department of Corrections, and the U.S. Border Patrol to find and arrest the two men over the course of only 48 hours last week.