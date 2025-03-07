2025 Autumn Leaf Festival Royal Lady Announced

The Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association has announced its 2025 Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves.

Sandy Houston was selected to represent the annual fall event at this year's Royal Lady Gala on Tuesday (March 4).

Houston is a lifetime resident of Leavenworth who's contributed to the local community in numerous ways over the years as a business owner, volunteer, and an employee at the Cascade School District.

She led the area's "Have a Healthy Heart" program which inspires children to develop positive eating and exercise habits, and was instrumental in helping keep the Leavenworth Ski Hill open when it faced closure during the 1990s.

The Autumn Leaf Festival has selected a Royal Lady to represent its mission and Leavenworth's Bavarian heritage since 1964.

As Royal Lady, Houston will make appearances at numerous festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest over the coming year, including Wenatchee's Apple Blossom Festival, the Rose Festival in Portland, Ore., and Penticton, British Columbia's Peach Fest.