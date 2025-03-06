2025 Washington Apple Blossom Junior Royalty
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the Junior Royalty for the 2025 Festival on Wednesday, March 5, during programs at their respective schools.
According to a Festival news release the Junior Royal Court is
Queen Rosemary Hughes – A student in Mrs. Golbienko’s class at Kenroy Elementary, and the daughter of Sarah Sims and Brandon Hughes.
Princess Mia Farias – Also a student in Mrs. Golbienko’s class at Kenroy Elementary, and the daughter of Amanda Farias and Antonio Farias.
Princess Elizabeth Carter – A student in Mrs. Visscher’s class at Sunnyslope Elementary, and the daughter of Rebecca Carter and Christopher Carter.
The Junior Royalty were selected from a group of 81 fifth grade girls attending public, private, and virtual schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School district.
A panel of local educators judged the candidates based on two essays and writing assignments; “If you could travel through time, would you go to the past or future? What would you be doing in that past or future?” The final essay topic was; “Describe a moment when you felt proud of yourself and why.”
The festival also recognized seven other finalists;
1. Aurelia Tonge — The River Academy (daughter of Michael and Jericho Tonge)
2. Annabelle Pieczynski — Cascade Elementary (daughter of AJ and Dani Pieczynski)
3. Alyssa Orendain — Grant Elementary (daughter of Bladimir and Kristen Orendain)
4. Abigail Smith-Canales — Lincoln Elementary (daughter of Timothy and Candy Smith)
5. Cora Collings — Garden City Academy (daughter of Cam and Amy Collings)
6. Ella Hall — Saint Joseph (daughter of Rorie Roberts and Dustin Hall)
The Junior Royalty will take part in a number of activities this spring including the Wenatchee St. Patrick’s Day Parade, an etiquette session at Bob’s Classic, touring Stemilt, Rocky Reach Dam & Tekni-Plex, and riding the Princess Float in the Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee and attending parades in Deer Park and Leavenworth.
