The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced the Junior Royalty for the 2025 Festival on Wednesday, March 5, during programs at their respective schools.

According to a Festival news release the Junior Royal Court is

Queen Rosemary Hughes – A student in Mrs. Golbienko’s class at Kenroy Elementary, and the daughter of Sarah Sims and Brandon Hughes.

Princess Mia Farias – Also a student in Mrs. Golbienko’s class at Kenroy Elementary, and the daughter of Amanda Farias and Antonio Farias.

Princess Elizabeth Carter – A student in Mrs. Visscher’s class at Sunnyslope Elementary, and the daughter of Rebecca Carter and Christopher Carter.

The Junior Royalty were selected from a group of 81 fifth grade girls attending public, private, and virtual schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School district.

A panel of local educators judged the candidates based on two essays and writing assignments; “If you could travel through time, would you go to the past or future? What would you be doing in that past or future?” The final essay topic was; “Describe a moment when you felt proud of yourself and why.”

The festival also recognized seven other finalists;

1. Aurelia Tonge — The River Academy (daughter of Michael and Jericho Tonge)

2. Annabelle Pieczynski — Cascade Elementary (daughter of AJ and Dani Pieczynski)

3. Alyssa Orendain — Grant Elementary (daughter of Bladimir and Kristen Orendain)

4. Abigail Smith-Canales — Lincoln Elementary (daughter of Timothy and Candy Smith)

5. Cora Collings — Garden City Academy (daughter of Cam and Amy Collings)

6. Ella Hall — Saint Joseph (daughter of Rorie Roberts and Dustin Hall)

The Junior Royalty will take part in a number of activities this spring including the Wenatchee St. Patrick’s Day Parade, an etiquette session at Bob’s Classic, touring Stemilt, Rocky Reach Dam & Tekni-Plex, and riding the Princess Float in the Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee and attending parades in Deer Park and Leavenworth.