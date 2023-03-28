We always hear of, "Wow, this is the oldest town, car, county, etc." but we rarely hear of the "youngest." So, I did some digging and came up with a list!

Top 5 Youngest Counties in Washington State:

San Juan County - Established on October 31st, 1873.

Ferry County - Established on February 13th, 1899 (do you think they partied like 1999)

Pend Oreille County - Established on March 1st, 1911.

Skamania County - Established on March 9th, 1854, and re-established on March 13th, 1905 (that's just a fun name to say, let's be real)

Columbia County - Established on November 11th, 1987.

BONUS:

Counties I have lived in, in Washington State.

Okanogan County - Formed out of Stevens County, established in February 1888.

Douglas County - Established on January 7th, 1852.

Chelan County - Established on March 13th, 1899.

