800 Students Coming To Wenatchee For Computer Science Fair

More than 800 students from 25 school districts will be in Wenatchee on Wednesday for a Computer Science Fair at the Town Toyota Center.

Organizers say it'll be the first time such an event will be held in Eastern Washington, and it'll be the first event of its kind in 3 years.

There'll be a special keynote address from Dr. Bish Paul of Snap Chat, and more than 50 exhibitors made up of technology companies and colleges will be on hand.

Organizers say students from as far away as Southeast Washington will be in attendance.

The event is being sponsored by the Apple STEM Network, NCW Tech Alliance, the North Central Educational Services District, Microsoft Philanthropies, Microsoft TEALS, Code.org + AVID, and the Chelan County PUD.

“It is so important for students to hear about the ways that the things they are learning in these classes and the skills that they develop, are needed in the workforce today,” said Dr. Sue Kane, Director of STEM Initiatives & Strategic Partnerships for the North Central Educational Services District.

“We want students to see that they are wanted and needed in the technology industry and that these skills can take them anywhere they want to go and power their dreams for the future.”