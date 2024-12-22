A Guide to the Week Ahead in NCW Entertainment
Below is a rundown of local entertainment offerings in the week ahead.
What: Holiday Movie Marathon on the Big Screen
Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee
When: Monday (Dec. 23); doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Description: A triple bill rife with holiday cheer and hijinks. Numerica will be screening the following films: White Christmas (1954), Elf (2007) and The Night Before (2015). The Bing Crosby picture is, of course, a cultural touchstone and unimpeachable classic, but the other two are fun in their own right.
What: Holiday Relief: Taste of Whisky
Where: Rocky Pond Wintery Tasting Room in Chelan
When: Thursday (Dec. 26); 5:30 p.m.
Description: A stripped-down acoustic set courtesy of the Whisky Trail Band, a five-piece Wenatchee group notable for its kilted frontman. The band's stock-in-trade is classic rock covers.
What: Brian James was Here
Where: Swiftwater Cellars in Cle Elum
When: Saturday (Dec. 28); 6:00 p.m.
Description: Another intimate performance by a local musician. James is a self-described "soulful country act." James says he "regularly performs both covers and originals, solo as well as with his band. His showmanship and modern sound [have] drawn a diverse audience of all ages."
Who: Yotes
Where: Squirrel Tree Resort LLC in Leavenworth
When: Saturday (Dec. 28); 7:00 p.m.
Description: With his rich, gravitas-filled baritone, Yotes, an Olympia native, can sing just about anything. Saturday's show promises a high-energy medley of "1950s country, 1980s neo-rockabilly, modern Americana and many genres and eras in between."
Yotes' set is a "tribute to the artists and music that have influenced him, a respectful nod to some of his favorite contemporaries and an opportunity to share his own creations with live music fans everywhere!"
