Adams County Sheriffs Search for Man Linked to Jan. Drive-By

Adams County Sheriff's are searching for a man who allegedly provided false or misleading statements about a drive-by shooting in January.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities are searching for 26-year-old Jamie Johnny Lopez for suspicion of providing false information and misleading statements for a shooting taking place January 25.

Adams County Sheriffs Office Facebook Adams County Sheriff's Office loading...

Police arrested 27-year-old Othello man Brian Ramirez for suspicion of drive-by shooting January 26. The sheriff's office determined this incident as isolated. Deputies responded to the 600 block of S Kristina road at approximately 10:30. The shooting did not cause any injuries.

Adams County Sheriff's Office seeks Lopez for his involvement to the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 509-659-1122.