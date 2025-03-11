Adams County faces a state lawsuit alleging the sheriff's office is aiding federal immigration enforcement.

Washington state law prohibits local, state, or county law enforcement agencies from aiding federal immigration enforcement agencies such as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the "Keep Washington Working" Act.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown says the Adams County Sheriff's Office has illegally held people in custody based only on their immigration status, helped federal agents question people in custody, and routinely given immigration officials confidential personal information of hundreds of Washingtonians.

"Late last year, Adams County was engaged in good faith settlement negotiations with our office," Brown said. "After the inauguration of Donald Trump, the county and its Sheriff's Office suddenly hardened their stance, broke off settlement talks, and aligned themselves with an organization founded by a top Trump aide who is among the most virulent anti-immigration voices in the administration."

Last month, the sheriff's office retained counsel from homeland security advisor Stephen Miller's "America First Legal."

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner responded to the lawsuit Monday afternoon. He says the claim his office is engaging in illegal federal immigration enforcement misrepresents the reality of law enforcement in Adams County.

"We do not enforce federal immigration law, but we also will not turn a blind eye to criminal activity - no matter who commits it," Sheriff Wagner said. "The state's restrictions attempt to tie the hands of law enforcement, making it harder to cooperate with federal agencies that help keep dangerous individuals off our streets... We will continue to do our jobs with integrity, ensuring that Adams County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family."

Sheriff Wagner says he stands by his deputies and their commitment to enforcing the law fairly and responsibly and calls the lawsuit a disappointing attempt to hinder their ability to uphold public safety.

America First Legal recently issued a press release and launched a social media campaign attacking Washington's law and topped its website with a scrolling banner claiming it is "fighting back" and "combatting Washington State's Illegal Sanctuary Scheme."

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs sent a letter to its members in February stating, "no one in our state should fear calling 911 for help due to their immigration status."