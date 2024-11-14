Amazon Opens New Delivery Center Near E Wenatchee

Residents in the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding vicinity will now be seeing Amazon delivery vehicles mixing in with those from UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service.

The e-commerce giant began deploying its fleet of delivery vehicles from the new, 43,000-square-foot distribution center near Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee last Thursday (Nov. 7).

In a Wednesday press release, Amazon said the facility at 3485 Northeast Trident Way in the Batterman Industrial Park will provide up to 300 jobs as it helps to streamline package delivery services to Amazon customers in and around the Wenatchee Valley.

Although the new distribution center is called a "last mile" facility, it will actually make deliveries to locations up to 90 minutes away.

Amazon purchased the 8.5-acre site in March for $2.5 million from the mining company Western Sunset 2, and broke ground on the hub shortly afterwards.