Annual Give NCW Holiday Campaign Kicks Off

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington has kicked off its annual Give NCW holiday campaign.

The Foundation's director of communications, Jennifer Dolge, says the fundraiser allows people to make monetary donations to a wide variety of non-profit organizations and causes within the region.

"We have 73 non-profits participating this year who are all looking for donations from the community to help in supporting the great work they do. They're from all over Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties and if people go to our website they can learn more about the work they do and make a donation."

This year's list of participating non-profits includes 12 which are new to the campaign.

In recent years, the Foundation has surpassed its seasonal goals and set numerous all-time records for campaign donations.

Dolge says the Foundation isn't worried about those numbers retreating in 2022 in spite of inflation and the current state of the economy.

"We really focus on trying to get more people to give and not so much how much they are giving. If everyone gives just a little it turns into a lot. We just had a great campaign that we call 'Give Methow,' and it far surpassed what was raised last year. So I think people are still in the giving spirit."

One hundred percent of the donations made through the Give NCW campaign are directed to its participating non-profits.

The minimum donation amount is ten dollars.

You can make a donation or find out more about the campaign by clicking here.