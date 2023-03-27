Another Strong Showing By Wenatchee’s FC Youth

Another Strong Showing By Wenatchee&#8217;s FC Youth

Source: Wenatchee FC Youth Soccer

Wenatchee's FC Youth soccer teams are off to a nice start this season.

The Oyston Girls 05 team, consisting of mostly 17-year-olds, won their first three contests on their way to the championship game of the Phoenix Cup over the weekend.

They fell 2-1 in the finals, but coach Neil Oyston says the girls played hard in the Arizona heat.

"We only really had an hour from our third game to the final game. So a lot of the girls were cramping up," Oyston said. "We are just coming out of winter. It's been a tough, tough winter. And so it posed a few challenges. But we were able to get to the final and still put on a good performance."

Tournaments such as the Phoenix Cup give athletes interested in college soccer a platform to showcase their talents for several coaches in attendance. Oyston believes the 05 team left a lasting impression.

"Our first game, we won 2-0 against the team out of Arizona. Second game, we played a team from Northern California. We won 2-0 again. And in our final group stage, we narrowly beat another California team 1-0." Oyston said.

Oyston hopes his girls get another shot at the Sacramento team that beat them in the finals.

"They don't stop. They play all year round. And so they definitely had an advantage. I do believe if we ever play that team again in the summer, when we're at our best, I do believe we will probably beat them." Oyston said.

Another Wenatchee FC Youth team played well at the Phoenix Cup. Scott Chandler's 15-under girls team lost the first game, but won the next three convincingly.

Girls 08 Team
loading...

The Wenatchee FC Youth season is just getting underway. They'll compete in more tournaments including one in San Diego later this year.

Comments
