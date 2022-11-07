Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection

The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process.

A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The additional meeting is being added to accommodate female athletes who are continuing with state competition at both Eastmont and Wenatchee School Districts.

Interested senior girls and a parent or guardian are only required to attend one of the meetings, which are being held at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

For more information, click here or call 509-662-3616