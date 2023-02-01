Apple Blossom Festival Picks U.S. Air Force Colonel for Grand Marshal

U.S. Air Force Colonel Sarah (Droz) Babbitt has been chosen to be Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s 104th Grand Marshal.

Col. Babbitt is the Vice Commander of Space Base Delta 1, based at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. She has served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years.

Col. Babbitt grew up in East Wenatchee and is an Eastmont High School graduate, earning her diploma in 1996. She also graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2000.

She will be serving as guest speaker for the All Service Club & Community Luncheon on Wednesday, May 3, before riding in the Stemilt Grand Parade as Grand Marshal on Saturday, May 6.

The Grand Parade route will begin at Triangle Park in Wenatchee on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m.

The theme for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival is “We’re All In This Together.”

For more information on Babbitt's extensive career in the U.S. Air Force or for tickets to the All Service Club & Community Luncheon, click here.