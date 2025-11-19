Nearly 30 senior high school girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will vie for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty in February

The Festival announced the 28 Royalty candidates on Wednesday.

The young women will compete for the Top 10 field of candidates who will advance to the Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant.

Their journey continues with judged events on Tuesday, January 13, 2026:

• Candidate interviews with five visiting judges.

• Top 10 Speeches at the Performing Arts Center at 1:00 pm and open to the public

The Top Ten candidates will be announced to the public at 6:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center

The Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, will take place February 14th at 7:00 pm in the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Top 28 Apple Blossom Royalty Candidates (W- Wenatchee, E- East Wenatchee)

Abigail Walker (W)

Abril Morales (W)

Aleen Borja (E)

Alice Mohns (E)

Alondra Magana Saavedra (E)

Avary Anantatmula (E)

Bayleigh Desmond (E)

Brianna Urrutia (E)

Briannah Machado (E)

Brielle Precht (E)

Darcy Mejia Sanchez (W)

Elizabeth Nikolas (E)

Florentine Ward (E)

Jayden Froelich (E)

Jaylene Guzman-Rojas (E)

Kamryn Reynolds (E)

Kassidy Vereide (E)

Kaylee Pearsons (E)

Lupita Romero (E)

Mary Linker (E)

Melani Tovar (W)

Olivia Berdan (W)

Olivia Wisemore (E)

Paloma Canela (W)

Parker Averi Hevly (W)

Riley Collins (W)

Starla Anderson (W)

Yarely Zaldivar-Gonzalez (E)

For more information about the Royalty Process and everything Apple Blossom go to www.appleblossom.org