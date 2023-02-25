The 2023 Apple Blossom Musical is a Music Theater of Wenatchee production of Shrek The Musical. Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC) has announced tickets are now on sale to the public for the performances opening May 3rd and running through May 13th.

Shrek the Musical is presented by North Cascades Bank and CliftonLarsonAllen with the support of Marilyn Everhart, Avenue Car Wash: Natalie Hoback Noyd & David Noyd Showbiz Northwest, Lloyd & Mary Thompson, Dennis & Sharron Johnson, and Dave & Linda Herald.

KPQ and KW3 are proud to partner as media sponsors.

Shrek has been a wildly popular movie franchise and the stage adaptation Shrek The Musical, a smash hit on Broadway. For those who are not familiar with the story of the bad tempered but good hearted ogre named Shrek, Alex Haley, PAC's director of programming and marketing describes the musical in a press release as "the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek"

To purchase tickets call 509-663-ARTS, visit www.numericapac.org, or come to the Numerica PAC Box Office at 123 N Wenatchee Avenue Monday – Friday 10am-5:30pm.