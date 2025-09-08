Entire Town Of Ardenvoir Placed On Level 3 Evacuation Notice

Several new evacuation notices have been issued in connection with the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, which is burning on the Wenatchee River Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is centered about 12 miles east of Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 "Leave Now! notice for the entire town of Ardenvoir and the west side of the Entiat River between house numbers 8213 and 10679 on Entiat River Road, including Sunshine and Sines Lanes.

In addition, all of Mad River Road is now on a Level 3 "Leave Now!" notice, along with Arden, Moe Ridge, Red Hill, River, and Two River Roads, and Mill Street.

Sheriff's Officials issued the notice at 8 p.m. on Sunday and said the fire is now presenting a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of those within the area.

The Sheriff's Office also issued a Level 2 "Be Ready" notice for residents on Entiat River Road between house numbers 10730 and 8213, including Roaring Creek and Mud Creek Roads, Steliko Canyon and the lower portion of Crum Canyon.