Artisans, Fairies, and Knights Bring Merriment to the Two Rivers Medieval Faire

Fairies, vikings, knights, bards, and dragon tamers all gathered in Cashmere for a weekend of merriment at the Two Rivers Medieval Faire.

The 14th Annual Two Rivers Medieval Faire had vendors all across the Pacific Northwest come together at the Chelan County Expo Center, on May 13-14.

Families were able to learn how to dance the Irish way with the An Daire Academy of Irish Dance, make a shield at the Fairy Bliss Workshop, and experience magic and sorcery with Payne's Magykes.

Patrons could learn more about the middle ages with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), a nonprofit educational society that focuses on histories and cultures prior to the 17th century.

SCA Arts and Sciences Minister Baronessa Julia Sempronia (AKA Sara Urdahl) said that although most members choose to roleplay medieval Europe, their group is inclusive of all cultures before the 17th-century.

“We have people who recreate Aztec culture,” Sempronia said. “We have an amazing couple in Alberta [Canada] who recreate Native-American cultures.”

The Gilded Thistle was able to bring Queen Mary of Scots from 16th-century Scotland to present-day Wenatchee.

“It's fun for all ages of great family entertainment, highly, highly recommend,” Queen Mary said. “Always one to leave so many memories that you'll remember for the rest of your life. It's such an experience to behold.”

Those in search for more adrenaline could witness jousting from the Seattle Knights, with eager audiences rooting for France, Scotland, or Spain.

Prospective knights and vikings could also check out swords, daggers, and axes forged from craftsmen from the Sidequest Forge, Stryker Forge, or Viking Krafts.

