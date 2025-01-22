Mark your calendars for this Saturday at 9 a.m. sharp: that is when AutoSpa Central Washington will host a grand opening, lifting the curtain on its new car wash in East Wenatchee.

The relatively posh, $6M facility is located at 111 Pace Dr., between Costco and Safeway. Among its snazzy amenities is a car wash tunnel spanning 140 feet.

But the wisdom of the self-service model is not lost on AutoSpa owner Geoff Knautz. The new facility features three self-service bays with a dozen vacuum hoses.

Customers on Saturday are in for complimentary car washes and hot cocoa. The first 100 people to come out get "swag bags," so plan accordingly.

Five lucky folks will be treated to ultimate car wash memberships; these are good for 90 days.