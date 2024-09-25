The Autumn Leaf Festival begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.

Now in its 60th year, the Autumn Leaf Festival is the longest-running of its kind in Leavenworth.

It's a celebration of brilliant fall foliage color. It's also a celebration of renewal. Much has been made of Leavenworth's ultra-novel Bavarian theme, but the festival was just as crucial to the town's development. It helped revitalize Leavenworth, which at one time was little more than a struggling logging backwater.

Get our free mobile app

Festivalgoers have much to look forward to this year, including Art in the Park on Front St. and the Lions Club Breakfast in Lions Park. Click here for additional information.

All weekend long is the Friends of the Library Book Sale at the corner of 8th and Commercial St. (Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Kids' Parade kicks off at noon on Saturday (Front St. only). This is immediately followed by the all-important Grand Parade, which begins at Evans St. and Hwy 2.

Presiding over the Grand Parade is Royal Lady Linda Bradshaw.

Other events of interest:

Leavenworth Farmers Market (Lions Park, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Cascade Education Foundation Walk (Downtown businesses, Saturday)

Music @ the Gazebo (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Click here to donate or volunteer.