Bad Roads Land Washington Among the Worst In the USA

A new study ranks Washngton with the 6th worst roads in the country.

The rankings analyzed road condition data from 2012 to 2022 from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, specifically looking at the percentage of total miles within each state that are deemed “unacceptable”

Washington ranks sixth with over 29% of its roads below standards, totaling 5,695 miles.

Topping the list with the worst roads in the nation is Rhode Island, where almost half of the roads were considered in unacceptable condition.

Idaho was ranked as having the best-maintained roads in the USA, with just 249 miles of bad highways or 5.5% of the roads classified as “unacceptable” within the state.

Just over a fifth of the nation’s roads are listed “unacceptable” according to the study's authors, Junk Car Medics.

RankStateTotal Miles of Road Within StateTotal Miles of Acceptable Road Within StateTotal Miles of Unacceptable Road Within StateAverage Percentage of Unacceptable Roads (2012-2022)
1.Rhode Island1,18261556848%
2.New Jersey3,8682,1001,76745.69%
3.Hawaii1,54691662940.72%
4.Connecticut6,3433,7822,56140.38%
5.California19,73612,0717,66438.84%
6.Washington19,27213,5775,69529.55%
7.New Mexico12,0218,5393,48228.96%
8.Massachusetts5,3283,8001,52828.68%
9.Mississippi21,78315,7166,06827.86%
10.Pennsylvania26,50619,1777,32927.65%
11.Wisconsin28,28520,7957,49026.48%
12.New York26,99819,9267,07326.20%
13.West Virginia3,0212,23378826.08%
14.Louisiana14,70811,0323,67624.99%
15.Missouri30,78623,4207,36623.93%
16.Oklahoma14,26710,8943,37323.64%
17.Maine6,2974,8651,43222.74%
18.Maryland8,1746,3221,85222.66%
19.Colorado16,23412,6273,60722.22%
20.Alaska3,6182,84677221.34%
21.New Hampshire3,5522,81773620.71%
22.Illinois31,37325,1616,21219.80%
23.Vermont1,5291,23229719.40%
24.Utah8,2936,7971,49618.04%
25.Delaware1,5831,30827517.37%
26.Virginia19,19915,8833,31617.27%
27.Arizona16,47413,7942,68016.27%
28.Michigan28,39523,9384,45715.70%
29.South Carolina21,16917,9163,25315.37%
30.Ohio29,76425,4524,31214.49%
31.Arkansas6,7835,80398114.46%
32.Indiana12,55710,8101,74713.91%
33.Texas89,22977,33511,89413.33%
34.Iowa5,1104,48062912.32%
35.Minnesota33,14429,0804,06412.26%
36.South Dakota14,66112,8851,77612.11%
37.North Carolina23,40520,5712,83412.11%
38.Nevada7,5226,63089311.87%
39.Florida27,34924,2863,06311.20%
40.Oregon8,7177,75995810.99%
41.Montana12,73611,3661,37010.75%
42.Kansas13,37412,0101,36410.20%
43.Alabama11,30910,2621,0479.25%
44.Kentucky13,23112,0631,1688.83%
45.Wyoming6,9166,3425748.30%
46.Nebraska10,0509,2917607.56%
47.Georgia31,33929,3801,9596.25%
48.North Dakota14,10613,2558516.04%
49.Tennessee5,1284,8243045.92%
50.Idaho4,5124,2632495.52%
N/AUnited States786,013627,760158,25320.13%

Sources:

