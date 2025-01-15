A new study ranks Washngton with the 6th worst roads in the country.

The rankings analyzed road condition data from 2012 to 2022 from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, specifically looking at the percentage of total miles within each state that are deemed “unacceptable”

Washington ranks sixth with over 29% of its roads below standards, totaling 5,695 miles.

Topping the list with the worst roads in the nation is Rhode Island, where almost half of the roads were considered in unacceptable condition.

Get our free mobile app

Idaho was ranked as having the best-maintained roads in the USA, with just 249 miles of bad highways or 5.5% of the roads classified as “unacceptable” within the state.

Just over a fifth of the nation’s roads are listed “unacceptable” according to the study's authors, Junk Car Medics.

Rank State Total Miles of Road Within State Total Miles of Acceptable Road Within State Total Miles of Unacceptable Road Within State Average Percentage of Unacceptable Roads (2012-2022) 1. Rhode Island 1,182 615 568 48% 2. New Jersey 3,868 2,100 1,767 45.69% 3. Hawaii 1,546 916 629 40.72% 4. Connecticut 6,343 3,782 2,561 40.38% 5. California 19,736 12,071 7,664 38.84% 6. Washington 19,272 13,577 5,695 29.55% 7. New Mexico 12,021 8,539 3,482 28.96% 8. Massachusetts 5,328 3,800 1,528 28.68% 9. Mississippi 21,783 15,716 6,068 27.86% 10. Pennsylvania 26,506 19,177 7,329 27.65% 11. Wisconsin 28,285 20,795 7,490 26.48% 12. New York 26,998 19,926 7,073 26.20% 13. West Virginia 3,021 2,233 788 26.08% 14. Louisiana 14,708 11,032 3,676 24.99% 15. Missouri 30,786 23,420 7,366 23.93% 16. Oklahoma 14,267 10,894 3,373 23.64% 17. Maine 6,297 4,865 1,432 22.74% 18. Maryland 8,174 6,322 1,852 22.66% 19. Colorado 16,234 12,627 3,607 22.22% 20. Alaska 3,618 2,846 772 21.34% 21. New Hampshire 3,552 2,817 736 20.71% 22. Illinois 31,373 25,161 6,212 19.80% 23. Vermont 1,529 1,232 297 19.40% 24. Utah 8,293 6,797 1,496 18.04% 25. Delaware 1,583 1,308 275 17.37% 26. Virginia 19,199 15,883 3,316 17.27% 27. Arizona 16,474 13,794 2,680 16.27% 28. Michigan 28,395 23,938 4,457 15.70% 29. South Carolina 21,169 17,916 3,253 15.37% 30. Ohio 29,764 25,452 4,312 14.49% 31. Arkansas 6,783 5,803 981 14.46% 32. Indiana 12,557 10,810 1,747 13.91% 33. Texas 89,229 77,335 11,894 13.33% 34. Iowa 5,110 4,480 629 12.32% 35. Minnesota 33,144 29,080 4,064 12.26% 36. South Dakota 14,661 12,885 1,776 12.11% 37. North Carolina 23,405 20,571 2,834 12.11% 38. Nevada 7,522 6,630 893 11.87% 39. Florida 27,349 24,286 3,063 11.20% 40. Oregon 8,717 7,759 958 10.99% 41. Montana 12,736 11,366 1,370 10.75% 42. Kansas 13,374 12,010 1,364 10.20% 43. Alabama 11,309 10,262 1,047 9.25% 44. Kentucky 13,231 12,063 1,168 8.83% 45. Wyoming 6,916 6,342 574 8.30% 46. Nebraska 10,050 9,291 760 7.56% 47. Georgia 31,339 29,380 1,959 6.25% 48. North Dakota 14,106 13,255 851 6.04% 49. Tennessee 5,128 4,824 304 5.92% 50. Idaho 4,512 4,263 249 5.52% N/A United States 786,013 627,760 158,253 20.13%

Sources: