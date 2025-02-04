Bail Set At $95K For Alleged Ellensburg DUI, Hit-&-Run Driver

A Kittitas County man is behind bars after police say he ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that was occupied by a woman and two small children while intoxicated last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says 31-year-old Rodrigo Contreras-Ruiz of Ellensburg drove his jeep through the intersection of East Third Avenue and Sampson Street in Ellensburg without stopping last Tuesday, Jan. 25.

After crashing into the woman's station wagon, police say Ruiz then drove away from the scene without attempting to render aid or make contact with her or her children.

Get our free mobile app

Officers caught up with Contreras-Ruiz and arrested him at his girlfriend's home on Fourth Avenue on Friday, Jan. 28, after receiving tips from witnesses who were at the scene of the accident.

Witnesses also reportedly linked Contreras-Ruiz to a female bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle matching his vehicle's description in the area of Fourth Avenue and Walnut Street earlier in the evening on Jan. 25. Additionally, emergency room staff at a local hospital confirmed that a woman sought treatment for injuries she claimed to have suffered when a motorist struck her while she was riding her bike that same night.

Investigators say Contreras-Ruiz was passed out and had a cut on a hand when he was contacted by police prior to being arrested, and that he was "flippant and disrespectful" towards arresting officers.

Contreras-Ruiz has previous DUI convictions on his police record, including one involving vehicular assault in 2014.

He was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license. His bail set at $95,000 with an arraignment scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6.