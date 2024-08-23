The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) confirms a bat that came in contact with a pet in East Wenatchee has tested positive for rabies this week by the Washington State Public Health Lab

The Health District says the exposure to the bat was limited to a pet and no human contact ocurred

Extreme caution should always be taken when encountering a bat because they are know carriers of rabies, a potentially fatal disease. Never handle a bad directly and maintain a safe distance.

If bitten, seek medical attention immediately.

State law requires pets be vaccinated against rabies and contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet was exposed.

It's important to note that only 3% to 10% of bats submitted test positive for rabies

Finally, contact Wenatchee Animal Care and Control to remove a bat from your premises.

Get our free mobile app

Bats Play an Important Role in Insect Control

Chelan Douglas Health District shared more tips to avoid putting yourself at risk.

Secure Your Home:

Seal entry points. Check and seal your home for any gaps or holes where bats might enter, such as chimneys, vents, or attic spaces.

Educate yourself:

Learning about bat behavior can help protect you and your loved ones while

respecting their natural living environment. Bats are important to wildlife because they can help control insect populations. To learn more about bats,

the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has a webpage on Living with wildlife: Bats | Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife