Washington soldiers among four killed in Capitol Forest helicopter crash
Army Identifies Soldiers Killed in Black Hawk Crash Near Olympia
The U.S. Army on Monday released the names of four soldiers killed when their Joint Base Lewis-McChord helicopter crashed in Capitol Forest last week. Two of the victims were from Washington state.
The MH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it went down Thursday in the Summit Lake area of Thurston County, west of Olympia, according to Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith.
Army officials described the incident as an “aviation mishap.” The cause remains under investigation.
The victims are:
Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, of Tacoma
Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, of Mount Vernon
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida
The soldiers were presumed dead Friday after recovery crews reached the crash site.