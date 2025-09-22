Army Identifies Soldiers Killed in Black Hawk Crash Near Olympia

The U.S. Army on Monday released the names of four soldiers killed when their Joint Base Lewis-McChord helicopter crashed in Capitol Forest last week. Two of the victims were from Washington state.

Get our free mobile app

The MH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it went down Thursday in the Summit Lake area of Thurston County, west of Olympia, according to Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith.

Army officials described the incident as an “aviation mishap.” The cause remains under investigation.

The victims are:

Sgt. Donavon Scott, 25, of Tacoma

Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 23, of Mount Vernon

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Cully, 35, of Sparta, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Kraus, 39, of Sanibel, Florida

The soldiers were presumed dead Friday after recovery crews reached the crash site.