Blewett Pass Still Closed As Labor Mtn. Fire Expands To 14,000+ Acres

Another 1,400 acres of forestland on the Cle Elum Ranger District has fallen victim to the flames of the Labor Mountain Fire.

The blaze was ignited by lightning on Sept. 1 about 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and has is now estimated at 14,732 acres with 7% containment.

On Tuesday, crews ramped up structure protection efforts in the community of Valley Hi and conducted burnout operations in the vicinities of Shaser Creek, Stafford Creek, and Teanaway.

A U.S. Forest Service lease cabin and outbuilding sit wrapped in fire-resistant material near Beverly Creek (photo credit: Division Foxtrot trainee Creed Pendleton - Labor Mountain Fire Facebook)

Firefighters also worked to establish fire lines along the blaze's eastern perimeter in the areas of Bear, Ingalls, Iron, and Shaser Creeks; Teanaway Ridge; and the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Boundary.

A 27-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) over Blewett Pass remains closed due to public safety concerns, and to allow crews and apparatus space to work on clearing dry vegetation and other wildfire fuels near the roadway.

Along with the continuance of these operations on Wednesday, firefighters are also scheduled to secure a primary control line near Scotty Creek Road; strengthen containment lines and scout for spot fires throughout the fire zone; and advance structure protection measures in the Camas Land and Valley Hi communities.

Aerial resources are also expected to be active performing water drops within the fire zone on Wednesday, ahead of a Fire Weather Watch for elevated wind speeds that's been issued for Thursday.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for scores of homes, and dozens of trails and U.S. Forest Service roads are also still closed due to the fire.

A shelter has been established for those displaced by the blaze at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 U.S. Highway 97A in Entiat, and a public meeting regarding the fire has been scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Chelan County Fire District Station #64, 3430 Allen Lane, about seven miles south of the Big Y on US-97.

There are currently 291 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 13 engines; 8 water tenders; 1 dozer; and 22 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.