Blood Drives Address Critical Need for Blood

January marks National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross hopes to see you at Pybus Market for one of its local blood drives.

The drives come at a critical time as the agency faces its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Since the pandemic, the Red Cross says the number of people donating blood has dropped 10%.

"It's something that's always in need. Every two seconds generally, someone in the U-S needs blood," Abby Walker with the Red Cross' Northwest Chapter said. "We have to have those consistent donors coming in or we will start to see a shortage."

Type-O positive and type-O negative are usually in short supply because of the abundance of people in need of those types, but Walker says all blood types are needed now.

"We want people of all backgrounds to come out because you're going to be a better match for someone who is like you." Walker said

She says the blood you donate is immediately processed and then delivered to hospitals.

"And that directly helps to ensure, your moms, premature babies or cancer patients or accident victims have access to that life saving blood" Walker added.

Before you head out to Pybus Market for the blood drive, you're asked to first make an appointment by going to the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

You may also visit the American Red Cross' website by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

The Red Cross blood drive will take place between 9:00 and 4:00 Tuesday (01/17) in Pybus' main event room.