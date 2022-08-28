NCW Tech Makes Pybus Market Their New Home

[video width="576" height="1024" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/08/attachment-NCWTech.mp4"][/video]

NCW Tech Alliance shared the news that they moved their office to Pybus Market in one of their TikToks on August 25.

The video featured NCW Tech Program Manager Chanet Stevenson and Administrative Assistant Lyda Clark revealing the new office.

Their previous location was at the Mercantile, located in the Ellis-Forde building on 14 N Wenatchee Ave.

NCW Tech is hosting an open house on Sept. 7 from 3-6 p.m., where the public is free to catch a glimpse at their new incubator space.

Hellbent Brewery has partnered with NCW Tech Alliance, holding a “Do Good, and Drink Beer” benefit all day at the Taproom on Sept. 7.

Proceeds will go towards NCW Tech’s STEM Scholarship Fund. Hellbent will donate $1 for every pint and $2 for every “Pint to go.”