Body Found Outside Car Overnight On Rural Road North Of Ephrata

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and the County Coroner are investigating the death of a man found overnight in the middle of a rural road north of Ephrata.

Deputies say a passing motorist reported the body next to a car in the middle of Sheep Canyon Road near Road E-Northwest around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Daytime view of Sheep Canyon Road at Road E-Northwest - Google Maps

Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Deputies say there are no early indications of foul play or a crash.

The coroner’s staff will first notify the next of kin, then perform an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.