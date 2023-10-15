Body Found Outside Car Overnight On Rural Road North Of Ephrata
Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and the County Coroner are investigating the death of a man found overnight in the middle of a rural road north of Ephrata.
Deputies say a passing motorist reported the body next to a car in the middle of Sheep Canyon Road near Road E-Northwest around 2:30 Saturday morning.
Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene.
Deputies say there are no early indications of foul play or a crash.
The coroner’s staff will first notify the next of kin, then perform an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.