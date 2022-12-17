Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night

Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night.

At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office ordered all downtown businesses to shelter in place as they swept the area.

Washington State Patrol assisted deputies with their investigation. After sweeping the downtown area, officers did not find any physical evidence of a bomb during their investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, however at this time there is currently no threat to public safety.

Chelan County Chief Adam Musgrove said this bomb threat does not seem to be related to the bomb threats made in March, 2022.

“We are looking into everything right now to see if there's any connection to the previous ones, and so we're still currently looking into that, to see if there's any connection,” Musgrove said. “But it sounded like the motives for this were a bit different and very specific. If I had to guess, I would be leaning towards probably not, but it's hard to say at this point yet.”