Both Drivers Dead In Othello Vehicle Crash

Two people are dead from a two vehicle crash on State Route 26 in Othello Monday night.

The State Patrol says a 2002 Hyundai Elantra driven by 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano of Othello failed to yield while approaching SR 26 from a side road.

Ambrocio Lauriano drove into the intersection and hit a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 68-year-old Warden resident Marcelo Pruneda.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel says both drivers died at the scene.

"It's unfortunate and terrible," said Cumaravel. "This was definitely an avoidable collision. The guy who ran the stop sign, or just didn't yield. But either way, it was definitely avoidable."

Pruneda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his pickup, which then partially landed on him.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Cumaravel says troopers are seeing a rising number of fatality wrecks in the region.

"Ya, we've had unfortunately a large amount of fatality and felony collisions this year," Cumaravel said. "I'm not sure about the reason behind that. It seems to go in waves."

The crash took place just after 9pm Monday.