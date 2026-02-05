An independent journalist and veteran reporter on government policy in Washington State has been denied press credentials by the Washington State Legislature.

Brandi Kruse, who hosts the Undivided podcast, has shared the news and the response from the Clerk of the Washington State House of Representatives that upheld the denial of Kruse's press credential application. Kruse appealed the decision and was informed of Chief Clerk Bernard Dean's final ruling on Wednesday this week.

Kruse said she believes the denial is based on her "public position that girls should not be forced to compete against boys," according to a post on Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

Kruse asserted on her blog that certain representatives from legacy media on the Capitol Correspondents Association (CCA) conspired with Democrats in the House "to weaponize an outdated policy to keep me out." She referenced the recent press credential denials of independent journalist Jonathan Choe and radio host Ari Hoffman during the current legislative session.

Dean notified Kruse her appeal was denied on Wednesday and cited the CCA guidelines that "establish a line between professional journalists and political or policy work." The CCA guidelines say, "The press should act as an independent observer and monitor of the proceedings, not an involved party." The ruling essentially means the CCA does not consider Kruse a bona fide journalist.

Kruse argues legacy (mainstream) news reporters on the CCA are choosing to side with politicians over the public. She believes more press freedom leads to more political coverage if independent and new media can participate.

Kruse left FOX-TV in Seattle in 2021 after a 6-year career that followed a stint with KIRO Radio in Seattle. She is a four-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner for excellence in journalism.