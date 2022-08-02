Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres Near Ephrata

A brush fire in Grant County torched 200 acres early Tuesday morning.

The blaze ignited off Drumheller Road near State Route 17 south of Ephrata at around 2:00.

Grant County Fire District 13 Chief, Jim Stuckey, says the fire was burning in a remote area and caused no damage.

“No structures were damaged or lost, or even very close to the fire actually.”

The blaze was located in austere terrain and took crews several hours to corral.

Stuckey says what caused the fire is still a mystery.

“We have no idea how this thing started but they’re sending an investigator out there to take a look at it.”

The Bureau of Land Management was still mopping up the site Tuesday afternoon.

Grant County Fire District No. 5 and the Ephrata Fire Department were also at the scene providing assistance.