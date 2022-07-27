Brush Fire Near Loop Trail Wednesday Morning

A patch of brush off of the Apple Capital Loop Trail bears the scar of a fire that started Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar said crews from Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded to an area of the trail off of the 19th Street entrance in East Wenatchee around 5:30 am.

"There was heavy smoke." McKellar says, "The fire turned out to be about 75 ft. x 75 ft. in heavy brush and timber.)

It took crews over an hour to suppress the blaze. There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.

Although no cause has been determined, McKellar added that the fire was likely human-caused. No suspects were seen leaving the area around the time of the fire.