Wellness Place, a nonprofit devoted to cancer patient advocacy, has been comforting the afflicted for over two decades. The nonprofit plans to celebrate this milestone in style - with a jaunty anniversary bash on Lake Chelan.

Survivors and advocates will get a chance to comingle aboard the regal vessel known as the Lady of the Lake. There will be refreshments, deserts and dancing. Look out for DJ V on the 1s and 2s.

"We're going to showcase the 20 years of service that Wellness Place has been providing for cancer patients - as well as where we're heading in the future," says executive director Marissa Collins.

Wellness Place was founded by Dr. Carl Kjobech, a retired oncologist. According to Collins, "We're really hoping to honor [Kjobech] and the legacy he built. When he himself was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that it was an overwhelming experience. He wanted to start something that could help people like him navigate this journey."

Kjobech has since passed away, but his legacy is felt regionwide. Wellness Place is a lifeline for patients in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties, providing "compassionate support and free resources to individuals, their families, and caregivers through their cancer journey - from diagnosis to survivorship."

Collins says that Wellness Place wasn't always cancer-intensive (for lack of a better term); it used to function as a general-purpose peer support group.

"But the board [of directors] decided a couple of years ago to really concentrate just on cancer patients. We've been doing that ever since."

Wellness Place on the Water will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to donate or purchase tickets ($40 per attendee).