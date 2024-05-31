Carol Wardell, Former Chelan County Superior Court Judge

Former Chelan County Superior Court Judge Carol Wardell of East Wenatchee has died at age 68. Wardell passed away after complications from surgery on May 22nd.

She had battled chronic kidney disease for a decade.

Wardell was the first woman to serve on the Superior Court bench in Chelan County when she was appointed By Gov. Booth Gardner in 1991.

Prior to her judicial appointment, Wardell represented Chelan PUD on construction, contract and salmon protection matters. She returned to the Utility after 7 years on the bench to serve as in-house legal counsel and worked on complex power agreements with Alcoa and the re-licensing of the Rocky Reach and Lake Chelan hydro projects.

Wardell was credited for helping to found the Chelan Douglas Court Appointed Child Advocates (CASA) program in 1994 and was recognized as an advocate for abused children. She was also had critics over her rulings on the bench in the Wenatchee child sex-ring investigations of the mid 1990's

