Chelan County Sheriff's Office's Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) received a state grant to continue efforts to improve mental health services the sheriff's office provides to citizens.

Sheriff Mike Morrison announced the BHU program received $836,370 from the Mental Health Field Response Grant, which the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs offers.

“Our commitment to the health and well-being of our citizens, deputies, and staff remains on the forefront,” Sheriff Mike Morrison said. “This funding not only sustains our Behavioral Health Unit but builds upon the foundation we’ve laid to support our citizens and staff, physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The grant supports BHU staff salaries, benefits, and training through June 2027. It adds to the $2.8 million secured over the past two-and-a-half years.

The sheriff's office will also receive $15,000 from the CJTC Officer Wellness Grant to cover the cost of voluntary cardiovascular screenings for staff through Sigma Tactical Wellness.

Sheriff Morrison said these grants improve services including: Peer support training in Colorado, Critical Incident Stress Management, K9 Roux Wellness Program, First Responder Wellness Retreat, Ongoing Wellness Education, Physical Fitness Investment, Critical Incident Support, Wellness Screenings, and more.