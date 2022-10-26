CDHD Offering New COVID-19 Booster Shot

Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering the new bivalent booster shot for COVID-19 starting today.

It's available at their weekly Wednesday vaccine clinic from 10:30am to 4:30pm at the Town Toyota Center, and will be offered through the month of November.

The shots are being offered by appointment only at eventbrite.

The bivalent booster vaccines provide additional protection by targeting variants that are more transmissible, such as the Omicron variant.

The state Department of Health approved the vaccine for anyone who qualifies over the age of five last Wednesday.

The move came after the FDA, CDC and Western States approved the updated booster for young children.

Recommendations for the bivalent booster vaccines vary depending on age and the type of primary vaccine series received.

Moderna vaccine is authorized for youth ages 6-17 and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children ages 5 through 11.

Chelan-Douglas Health District has not said whether it will offer COVID-19 vaccines after November.

The district is encouraging the public to explore the number of local vaccine providers throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties. Find more information at Vaccines.gov