CDHD to Cease COVID Vaccinations at Town Toyota Center

The Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) will soon be ending COVID vaccinations at Town Toyota Center.

CDHD Administrator, Luke Davies, says the move is expected by August and is being done to align the district’s services where they are needed more critically.

“(We’re) Getting our resources at the health district back to being able to support long-term care facilities and our high-needs population to make sure they have access to vaccines as well.”

For those still seeking a COVID shot, Davies says there will still be multiple businesses and others offering them after the Town Toyota Center site closes.

“For vaccines, individuals can go to local pharmacies (such as) Fred Meyer, Walgreens and others, or they can reach out to their (medical) provider.”

CDHD is expected to continue offering COVID testing at Town Toyota Center well beyond the closure of its vaccination clinic.