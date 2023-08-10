Chelan Co. Corrections Deputy Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Employees at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center are mourning the loss of one of their corrections deputies.

Twenty-three-year-old Jesus Olivera was killed in motorcycle accident near Leavenworth last weekend.

Jail director Chris Sharp says Olivera, who had just celebrated his one-year anniversary at the justice center, will be remembered fondly.

"We're with very heavy heart in our agency right now following this tragedy. Jesus was very young and had only been with us for a little over a year. He had a bright future and a very positive attitude and was always smiling and always willing to help others."

Sharp says the justice center is offering its support to those impacted by Olivera's passing.

"We've reached out to Jesus's family to them know we are there for them. We're also taking care of our own here at our facility with our internal and external peer support and crisis teams for any staff that might need it."

Olivera was off the job for several weeks after being attacked by two jail inmates on May 1.