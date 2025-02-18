Chelan County Commissioners are hosting a series of local community meetings in each of their districts.

Commissioner Shon Smith says various department heads will also attend to give updates and answer questions from the public.

County directors representing the Community Development and Economic Services departments, Public Works, Natural Resources and the Regional Justice Center will participate with different heads attending meetings.

The meetings have been well attended in the past according to Commissioner Smith.

"It was unbelievably engaging. People were having a great time asking questions and having dialogue, asking each of the department heads specific questions on what mattered to them, Smith explained. "It's a really awesome time for people to get together and have an off the cuff conversation"

Jill FitzSimmons, public information officer for Chelan County. encourages the public to attend and just listen or join in the discussions

The meetings are scheduled next month.

Sessions will be held at Mission View Elementary with Commissioner Kevin Overbay on March 4th.

Brad Hawkins will host the meeting on March 5th at the Chelan Fire station in downtown Chelan.

Commissioner Smith will hold the upper valley session at the Leavenworth Fire Hall on Chumstick highway March 6th

All meetings start at 6pm and spanish language interpreters will provide assistance.

Chelan County Commission District 1 is represented by Commissioner Kevin Overbay and includes the Malaga area and most of Wenatchee.

District 2 is represented by Commissioner Shon Smith, covering a portion of the Sunnyslope area and west to Leavenworth, Plain, Lake Wenatchee and the northern parts of the county.

District 3, represented by Commissioner Hawkins, includes areas in Sunnyslope north into Entiat, Chelan and Manson.