Chelan County will have a new coroner for the first time in 19 years on Jan. 1.

On Monday, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners appointed current deputy coroner Earl Crowe to replace outgoing coroner Wayne Harris.

Get our free mobile app

Harris, who has served as coroner since first being elected to the position in 2006, announced his retirement 15 months ago.

Harris was last elected to the post in 2022 and hired Crowe as deputy coroner in 2013.

Crowe will fill out the remainder of Harris' current term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2026, and has already said that he plans to run for election to the position next year.