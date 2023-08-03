Chelan County Conducting Inspections On Six Bridges

Chelan County will be conducting routine inspections on six of its bridges next week.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says there will also be additional detail performed on half of the spans.

"Crews will also be taking samples from the bridge decks on three of the bridges - the Peshastin Bridge, the Chiwawa River Bridge, and the Ardenvoir Bridge - because those three bridges are scheduled for deck replacement next summer."

The other bridges being inspected include the Chelan Falls Bridge, the New Griffith Bridge, and the Stone Hill Bridge on Colockum Road.

FitzSimmons says traffic on all of the bridges except the Stone Hill Bridge will be affected during the inspections.

"All of the work will require one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic which means minor traffic delays."

The work will be conducted during the morning and afternoon hours at all six locations.