Chelan County Creating Motorized Trail Use Plan

Chelan County will soon create its first-ever plan for motorized trail use.

On Monday, the County's Board of Commissioners signed an agreement with a consulting firm to compile the plan, which will provide a comprehensive look at existing and potential trails in the county for motorized use.

"This will actually be taking a look at multiple areas with regards to motorized trails, trailheads, and access roads," says Commissioner Kevin Overbay. "What this will do is it will create an existing map of where these motorized uses currently exist and then work with stakeholders on where additional uses can connect."

The plan will include detailed mapping of the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, as well as lands belonging to the Bureau of Land Management, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, and Department of Natural Resources, along with privately-owned lands.

Overbay says the County is eager to move ahead with building new trails for motorized use but they want to be careful in how it does so since the interface between these trails and other land uses are delicate.

"We're not looking at sending these folks (motorized trail users) out into the hills to tear things up. We're looking at organized and planned transportation routes that allow for this recreational opportunity and where it best fits and not conflict with non-motorized uses."

The County is partnering with Beckwith Consulting Group of LaConner to complete the study, which is expected to be completed by year's end.