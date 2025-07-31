The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in rehabilitating one of its K9s that recently underwent treatment for cancer.

K9 RUBEN NEEDING COMMUNITY SUPPORT AFTER CANCER SURGERY

Sheriff's officials released a statement over social media saying K9 Ruben required emergency medical care and surgery for the disease after receiving a diagnosis from veterinarians earlier this week.

Chief Ryan Moody tells KPQ that K9 Ruben had surgery yesterday to amputate one of the dog's legs.

K9 RUBEN HAS BATTLED CANCER ONCE BEFORE

This is K9 Ruben's second bout with cancer since joining the Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Five years ago, when he was only four-years-old, K9 Ruben underwent treatment after having surgery to remove a malignant tumor from one of his hind legs.

The Labrador-Boxer-Pitbull mix overcame the obstacles presented by the illness back in 2020, and his handler - Deputy Mark Hegberg, is hoping his partner will again make a swift and successful recovery.

K9 RUBEN HAS A VERY SPECIAL JOB AT THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE

K9 Ruben specializes in drug detection and also assists with other missions at the Sheriff's Office, who referred to the animal as a "hero who has stood by our deputies and protected our community with courage and loyalty" in its social media statement.

The K9 program at the Sheriff's Office is largely funded through community donations, and officials are asking the public to give anything they are able in support of K9 Ruben's efforts to recover and return to active duty.

YOU CAN HELP K9 RUBEN GET WELL

Moody says the Sheriff's Office is currently working on a way to facilitate donations electronically, but for now are accepting them via check or money order to the following address:

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Attn: Chief Civil Deputy / Donation Fund

401 Washington St. Ste. 1

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Ruben was named after former Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Ruben Rose, who served with the agency for many years before passing away in 2015.